Power outages mounting around CT as strong storms move through the state

(WTNH) — Heavy rain and gusty winds are moving through Connecticut Monday with strong gusts causing outages throughout the state.

To track outages in your area, follow the links provided:

As of 1:15 p.m. Monday, Eversource is reporting nearly 29,700 outages with the most in Bloomfield at nearly 2,200 outages.

Related: Damaging gusts, flooding and more power outages this afternoon

United Illuminating is reporting over 900 outages.

Stamford officials say the West Main Street Bridge will be closed until weather conditions improve.