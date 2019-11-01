Closings
80K+ without power, closed roads, Metro-North delays hit Connecticut following gusty storm

Connecticut

(WTNH) — As of Friday morning, over 80,000 are without power in their homes due to a strong, gusty storm sweeping across Connecticut.

Eversource is reporting around 82,000+ are without power while United Illuminating says over 4, 000 are without power. Those numbers may continue to rise through the early morning hours.

From Metro-North, the railroad is having issues this morning due to downed trees and wire damage, saying the New Haven line service is suspended between Westport and New Haven Station.

Metro-North also says the New Canaan Branch Service is indefinitely delayed due to power issues.

Below, you can see a breakdown of road closures across the state:

Clinton

  • Around 2,300 without power
  • Liberty Street between Long Hill and Partridge
  • Airline Road between Walkley Mill and Kenilworth
  • Cow Hill Road between Sassafras and Old Orchard

East Lyme

  • Use caution in the area of 127 Black Point Road for clearing of downed tree
  • Use caution in the area of Edge Hill Road and Parkview Drive for tree and primary power lines down.
  • Chesterfield Road between Mostowy Roads
  • Mostowy Road
  • South Beechwood Road at Lee Farm Road
  • Legendary Road at #14
  • Society Road at Riverview Road

East Windsor

  • Winkler Road is closed between North Road and Borrup Road due to a tree in the roadway and wires down The area is currently without power.
  • Power is out on Old Ellington Road and the road is closed with wires and a tree down.
  • Newberry Road is closed between Thompson Road and the entrance to Walmart due to a low hanging wire.
  • Route 5 is closed between South Water Street and Tromley Road for a large tree hanging on wires over the roadway

Farmington

  • River Road between Burlington Road and Hemlock Notch
  • Meadow Road between Red Oak Hill and Garden Street
  • Mountain Spring Road between Farmington Avenue and Talcott Notch Road

Greenwich

  • North Street closed near South Stanwich Road

Guilford

  • Crestwood Drive is closed at Jefferson for tree and wires
  • 39 Church Street is closed for tree and wires
  • 91 Three Mike Course is closed for tree and wires
  • Lake Drive is one lane in three areas

West Hartford

  • State Route 4 remains closed between Gin Still Lane and Reservoir Avenue in West Hartford

