80K+ without power, closed roads, Metro-North delays hit Connecticut following gusty storm

(WTNH) — As of Friday morning, over 80,000 are without power in their homes due to a strong, gusty storm sweeping across Connecticut.

Eversource is reporting around 82,000+ are without power while United Illuminating says over 4, 000 are without power. Those numbers may continue to rise through the early morning hours.

From Metro-North, the railroad is having issues this morning due to downed trees and wire damage, saying the New Haven line service is suspended between Westport and New Haven Station.

Metro-North also says the New Canaan Branch Service is indefinitely delayed due to power issues.

Below, you can see a breakdown of road closures across the state:

Clinton

Around 2,300 without power

Liberty Street between Long Hill and Partridge

Airline Road between Walkley Mill and Kenilworth

Cow Hill Road between Sassafras and Old Orchard

East Lyme

Use caution in the area of 127 Black Point Road for clearing of downed tree

Use caution in the area of Edge Hill Road and Parkview Drive for tree and primary power lines down.

Chesterfield Road between Mostowy Roads

Mostowy Road

South Beechwood Road at Lee Farm Road

Legendary Road at #14

Society Road at Riverview Road

East Windsor

Winkler Road is closed between North Road and Borrup Road due to a tree in the roadway and wires down The area is currently without power.

Power is out on Old Ellington Road and the road is closed with wires and a tree down.

Newberry Road is closed between Thompson Road and the entrance to Walmart due to a low hanging wire.

Route 5 is closed between South Water Street and Tromley Road for a large tree hanging on wires over the roadway

Farmington

River Road between Burlington Road and Hemlock Notch

Meadow Road between Red Oak Hill and Garden Street

Mountain Spring Road between Farmington Avenue and Talcott Notch Road

Greenwich

North Street closed near South Stanwich Road

Guilford

Crestwood Drive is closed at Jefferson for tree and wires

39 Church Street is closed for tree and wires

91 Three Mike Course is closed for tree and wires

Lake Drive is one lane in three areas

West Hartford

State Route 4 remains closed between Gin Still Lane and Reservoir Avenue in West Hartford

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.