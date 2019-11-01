80K+ without power, closed roads, Metro-North delays hit Connecticut following gusty storm

(WTNH) — As of Friday morning, over 80,000 are without power in their homes due to a strong, gusty storm sweeping across Connecticut.
Eversource is reporting around 82,000+ are without power while United Illuminating says over 4, 000 are without power. Those numbers may continue to rise through the early morning hours.
From Metro-North, the railroad is having issues this morning due to downed trees and wire damage, saying the New Haven line service is suspended between Westport and New Haven Station.
Metro-North also says the New Canaan Branch Service is indefinitely delayed due to power issues.
Below, you can see a breakdown of road closures across the state:
Clinton
- Around 2,300 without power
- Liberty Street between Long Hill and Partridge
- Airline Road between Walkley Mill and Kenilworth
- Cow Hill Road between Sassafras and Old Orchard
East Lyme
- Use caution in the area of 127 Black Point Road for clearing of downed tree
- Use caution in the area of Edge Hill Road and Parkview Drive for tree and primary power lines down.
- Chesterfield Road between Mostowy Roads
- Mostowy Road
- South Beechwood Road at Lee Farm Road
- Legendary Road at #14
- Society Road at Riverview Road
East Windsor
- Winkler Road is closed between North Road and Borrup Road due to a tree in the roadway and wires down The area is currently without power.
- Power is out on Old Ellington Road and the road is closed with wires and a tree down.
- Newberry Road is closed between Thompson Road and the entrance to Walmart due to a low hanging wire.
- Route 5 is closed between South Water Street and Tromley Road for a large tree hanging on wires over the roadway
Farmington
- River Road between Burlington Road and Hemlock Notch
- Meadow Road between Red Oak Hill and Garden Street
- Mountain Spring Road between Farmington Avenue and Talcott Notch Road
Greenwich
- North Street closed near South Stanwich Road
Guilford
- Crestwood Drive is closed at Jefferson for tree and wires
- 39 Church Street is closed for tree and wires
- 91 Three Mike Course is closed for tree and wires
- Lake Drive is one lane in three areas
West Hartford
- State Route 4 remains closed between Gin Still Lane and Reservoir Avenue in West Hartford
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.