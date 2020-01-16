Prayer service to be held in Waterbury for mayor’s daughter injured in FL crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A prayer service will be held at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Waterbury for Maggie O’Leary.

She’s the daughter of Mayor Neil O’Leary, who was seriously injured in a van accident in Florida on Wednesday.

It was carrying members of the College of Holy Cross rowing team to a practice in Vero Beach.

The star of the team, 20-year-old sophomore Grace Rett, who had just set a world record for indoor rowing, was killed.

Maggie O’Leary is now in a hospital in serious condition.

Six others were also injured in the crash.

The Mass will be held at 12:10 p.m.

