SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Precautionary boil water advisories were issued on Thursday for several towns in Connecticut, according to a spokesperson for Connecticut Water.

The precautionary boil advisories were issued for two separate water systems. One advisory was issued for the Heritage Village water system that serves Southbury, Oxford and a portion of Middlebury.

Connecticut Water also issued a second boil water advisory for the Thomas water systems, serving both Thomaston and Terryville.

The advisories were issued due to water quality tests that indicated the presence of bacteria.

Customers are advised to boil their tap water as a precaution before drinking, cooking, preparing food, or reconstituting baby formula. Customers can also choose to use boiled water for the aforementioned purposes.

The tap water can be used without boiling for bathing, cleaning, or other purposes for which the water will not be consumed.

Officials said the precautionary water advisories will remain in effect until Connecticut Water collects new water samples.

The water will be tested in a state-certified laboratory to confirm that water is free from bacteria and can be used as normal.

Connecticut Water is expecting to have the results within 48 hours.