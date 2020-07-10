Preparations underway along the shoreline as Tropical Storm Fay heads north

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– Folks at the Westbrook Marine Center were very busy Friday morning. They were making sure these lines right were tight and that these boats were secure so they will weather this storm without damage.

Between this marina and the one next door they had about a hundred boats they had to make sure were secure. Their concerns are the high winds and also the possible surges which could come through.

Also battening down the hatches was Bill’s Seafood which now has a lot of outdoor dining.

“Bungeeing all the umbrellas, putting some extra straps on our tent out front. Unfortunately we’re very limited to outside dining only so doing what we can to protect the deck and make people comfortable and safe in the tent,” said Mark Leopoldino, Bills Seafood.

Even during the storm folks at marinas often keep busy coming out to make sure the lines are still tight, nothing has broken loose, and nothing is getting damaged.