Preparations underway in Vernon ahead of the storm

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Storm preparations are underway in cities and towns across the state. In Vernon, many people News 8 spoke with said they have been buying winter weather essentials.

“I just needed a little shovel to get me going and get ready for the storm,” said Amy Bassett, of Vernon.

The store manager of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Vernon said they have seen an increase in customers on Friday.

“Typically, the first [storm] drives a lot of people in right away because they want to be as prepared as possible,” said Shannan Roach, store manager of the Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Vernon.

Town crews have been preparing for the storm as well.

“We stopped leaf collection and the crews came in and started breaking down the truck from that service and started setting them up with their plows and getting their sanders ready,” said Dwight Ryniewicz, Director of Vernon’s Public Works department.

Ryniewicz told News 8 they are ready for whatever Mother Nature throws their way.

“We treat each storm differently because every storm is different,” explained Ryniewicz. “There are no two that are alike. We’ve gotten in about 2,000 tons of treated salt to fight any storms this winter. So, we’re prepared there and all of our crews are on standby.”

In the era of COVID-19, they are taking steps to keep everyone safe. Ryniewicz said they regularly, thoroughly clean all of their vehicles and trucks.

“We’ve actually been working with other towns now to develop a mutual aid plan in case we do have any kind of an issue with the pandemic,” said Ryniewicz. “Once again, it’s prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

For this storm, and the storms to come, you are being reminded to be extra careful and mindful out on the roads.

“Take your time on the roads and make sure you give our snow trucks, our plow trucks, our first responders a little extra distance to do the work they need to clear the roads safely,” said Michael Purcaro, Vernon’s Town Administrator.