President Biden grants Connecticut with Major Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Ida damages

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Response Coordination Center at FEMA headquarters, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Washington. Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– President Biden has granted a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Connecticut, releasing federal funds to help residents recover from Hurricane Ida, Saturday afternoon.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program will help individuals and families in Fairfield County, New London County, and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, and the Mohegan Tribal Nation.

The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program will assist individuals and families throughout the state.

Gov. Lamont’s request for the FEMA Public Assistance Grant Program is still pending completion of the FEMA Preliminary Damage Assessment.

“Approval of this declaration from President Biden will provide much-needed financial assistance to homeowners, renters, and business owners in the areas that were heavily impacted by the floods from this severe storm,” Gov. Lamont said. “I thank President Biden and FEMA for their ongoing work with our administration to protect Connecticut from damage caused by dangerous weather.”

With President Biden granting this declaration, there will be actions taken to prevent or reduce the long-term risk of life and property from natural hazards, assistance for emergent work, and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.

This may include grants for temporary housing and emergency home repairs to make housing safe, accessible, and secure.

Individuals in Fairfield and New London Counties, including the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the Mohegan Tribal Nation, can apply with FEMA by:

Applying online at disasterassistance.gov

Constituents may call the application phone number at 1-800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585)

FEMA is unable to duplicate insurance payments and encourages survivors to file insurance claims for damage to their homes, personal property, businesses, and vehicles as soon as possible.

If you have any questions, please contact FEMA’s Office of External Affairs, Congressional Affairs Division at 202-646-4500.