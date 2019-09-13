President of Poland to visit Connecticut

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, shakes hands with Polish President Andrzej Duda during a meeting in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Polish heritage makes up the majority of the population in New Britain, and leads Connecticut as the city with the most Poles as residents.

The downtown area, known as “Little Poland” located on Broad Street, is home to many restaurants, bakeries and shops run by Polish decedents. Residents are able to purchase authentic food and imported items as part of a cultural tradition.

On Sunday, September 22nd, Polish President, Andrzej Duda, alongside his wife, Mrs. Agata Kornhauser-Duda will be visiting New Britain.

Pre-registration required in order to attend the event by filling out a form at this location. The event will take place at 3 p.m. at Walnut Hill Park.

The visit will be the first by the Polish Head of State to Connecticut.