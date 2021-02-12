President of the Yale-China Association discusses the festivities celebrated in Chinese New Year

(WTNH) — It’s Chinese New Year and joining News 8 to discuss all the traditions which surround it is David Youtz, President of the Yale-China Association.

Along with talking about the festivities celebrated in a Chinese New Year, David tells News 8 the mission of the Yale-China Association and what it does for students and beyond.

Related: Celebrating Lunar New Year: ‘It’s like Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year’s, Thanksgiving all wrapped into one’

If you’d like to take part in the Lunar New Year festivities, Connecticut’s Attorney General Willian Tong has a suggestion! Find out by clicking here.