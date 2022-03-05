HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with multiple United States representatives Saturday morning to discuss the ongoing conflict with Russia, Connecticut representatives report.

This morning, United States Congresspeople and Senators alike shared on social media that they had met with Zelenskyy over a Zoom call.

Among this group were Connecticut elected officials including Senator Blumenthal, Representative Courtney, and Representative Himes.

President Zelenskyy gave updates on the latest news regarding Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion. Zelenskyy gave an overview of how the United States’ aid and severe sanctions have strengthened Ukraine, but stressed that they need more assistance.