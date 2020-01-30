Press conference to discuss teen’s death by police to be held at West Haven City Hall

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday, a press conference following the death of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane in West Haven will take place.

RELATED: Memorial service held for 19-year-old shot, killed by police in West Haven

Soulemane was shot and killed by police during a car chase two weeks ago. Clergy and Soulemane’s family are coming together on Thursday to demand that West Haven’s mayor and the police chief meet to discuss the city’s role in his death.

The conference is happening at West Haven City Hall at 11 a.m.