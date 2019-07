(WTNH)–If you send your kids to the state’s Care 4 Kid program for day care, get ready to pay more.

The office of Early Childhood said prices are going up so the program can better serve families.

The rate changes will vary by region and age group.

In Hartford, the rate for full-time infant/toddler care will go up from $201 per week to $308 per week. Full-time preschool care will increase from $160 to $203 a week.

The hikes go into effect September 1.