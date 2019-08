HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The grand reopening of five Price Rite stores is happening in the state Friday.

The supermarket wanted to upgrade the customer experience by transforming into a marketplace.

There will be grand opening celebrations at their Danbury, Hamden and Torrington, and two Bridgeport locations.

The store says the first 400 customers in line will get a $20 gift card!

All the stores open at 8 a.m.