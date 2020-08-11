Primary Day kicks off with concerns about absentee ballots, social distancing

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s Connecticut’S Primary Election Day and some may call it a perfect storm for many who are in the dark about their absentee ballots.

Those who received them have been heading to drop boxes around the state, like the one at city hall in Middletown.

But, some voters tell News 8 that their ballots didn’t arrive until Monday morning, creating an uncomfortable time crunch. Thankfully, though, the ballots got there in time.

“I actually sent the application about a month ago and I was kinda afraid that I wasn’t going to get it so I was willing to go to the voting place tomorrow if I didn’t get it,” said Sonia McRoberts, Middletown.

Some state lawmakers had strong words for Secretary of the State Denise Merrill. This, after several alleged issues with the vendor used to print and mail ballots.

“People still can’t get their ballots. She is the one causing this problem, no one else,” said Sen Len Fasano, (R) Senate Minority Leader.

Some voters still have concerns Tuesday morning ahead of the possibility of standing in lines with little-to-no social distancing.