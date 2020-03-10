Prison visitors room aims to put inmates, families at ease

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A new meeting room at the Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institution in Enfield is looking to help better maintain family relationships for those incarcerated.

The state Department of Correction and others unveiled the new visiting room last week and is part of a pilot project through the National Institute of Corrections that prioritizes family connection and reentry.

Trina Sexton, the director of reentry services for the department, said parents would be able to interact with their kids and families compared to how it was done previously where they sat at a table with a dividers in the middle and prevented touching.