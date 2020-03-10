 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Prison visitors room aims to put inmates, families at ease

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A new meeting room at the Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institution in Enfield is looking to help better maintain family relationships for those incarcerated.

The state Department of Correction and others unveiled the new visiting room last week and is part of a pilot project through the National Institute of Corrections that prioritizes family connection and reentry.

Trina Sexton, the director of reentry services for the department, said parents would be able to interact with their kids and families compared to how it was done previously where they sat at a table with a dividers in the middle and prevented touching. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss