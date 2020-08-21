 

Prisoner’s death may change how masks are issued to inmates

by: Associated Press

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s Correction Department is planning changes to its policy of handing out cloth masks to all inmates during the coronavirus pandemic after a prisoner used one of those masks to kill himself.

Daniel Ocasio, of Windsor, was found on Aug. 12 sitting on a bunk in his cell at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center with a ligature fashioned from a mask tied around his neck.  

The department says it is assessing the materials used to make the masks and determining if they should issue different masks to some inmates, such as those with mental health issues. 

