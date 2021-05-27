Program at Quinnipiac University helping veterans acclimate to college life

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For many, the adjustment from military life to civilian life is daunting. There can be changes within the family, creating structure, or preparing to enter the workforce.

Quinnipiac University is getting ready to introduce a summer bridge program designed to help men and women with the adjustment and to get reacclimated to college life.

They’ll learn how to access university resources to help them succeed and to make connections with alumni who are also veterans. They also offer educational benefits through the GI Bill, which was first introduced back in 1944. And last, but not least, they walk away with no student debt.

Jason Burke, QU Director of Veteran and Military Affairs told News 8, “They live in the community so they’re able to go right into a position where they can support themselves, support their family, and not have to worry about increased debt based on their higher education if they did take loans they’re relatively small.”

Dir. Burke should know, he served 26 years in the Navy. He told us the program is good for the school too because it diversifies the campus not just with ethnicity, race, religion, and gender, but with life experiences, as well.