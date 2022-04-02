EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A local boutique is making sure everyone has a chance to have the night of their life at prom.

Kaylee’s Prom Land Boutique wants to make prom affordable for East Haven High School students.

On Saturday, they hosted an event at The Hayes School in East Haven, offering students and families a chance to shop for dresses, suits, shoes, and accessories at no cost.

Cherie Bicknell of Kaylee’s Prom Land said she came up with the idea and reached out to the community through Facebook to see if the town would be interested.

“The response was breathtaking,” Bicknell said.

The boutique also offers vouchers and certificates for numerous prom services.

For more information and/or to schedule an appointment, email kayleespromlandboutique@yahoo.com.