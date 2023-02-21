HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A proposed bill in Hartford would allow families to use Medicaid to buy diapers.

“For mothers, not being able to access diapers for their children is a leading cause of postpartum depression, and we know for infants, not having access to clean diapers can cause many health concerns,” Rep. Jillian Gilchrest (D-West Hartford) said.

The bill’s backers said that one in three families struggle to buy diapers. The Connecticut Diaper Bank said the bill would impact 90,000 babies in the state.