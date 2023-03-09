NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Recruiting and retaining first responders has become increasingly challenging in departments across the state.

Connecticut lawmakers are looking for solutions to help fill those vacancies.

“When I first applied, 16-17 years ago, we used to have thousands of applications,” said Assistant New Haven Police Chief David Zannelli. “That’s been reduced to hundreds.”

Outside New Haven police headquarters, a banner that reads “Now Hiring” hangs on the building. Zannelli said pay and benefits play a role.

“I think it’s a generational mindset too, on what it means to be a police officer,” Zannelli said. “The stress of the job here because it’s a busy city. The workload is different.”

Officers have also faced immense scrutiny following incidents of police brutality nationwide. In Connecticut, local and state police departments told News 8 they’re doing what they can to build trust within their community by working towards a better one together.

“Anytime there’s an event, when it’s dealing with kids, whether it’s Stuff a Cruiser, Girl Scouts or Boy Scouts, anything like that we try to get involved,” Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said.

Recruitment and retention were the subjects of a public hearing in front of the General Assembly’s Public Safety and Security Committee on Thursday. Members of police and fire departments spoke, offering up solutions and discussing obstacles they face.

A proposal by this committee seeks more police officers through:

Expanded police cadet programs

Higher salaries for police officers

Free tuition at state colleges and universities

Improved retirement and pension benefits

For firefighters:

Expanded public safety curriculum at technical high schools

Scholarship programs

Noncitizens eligible for recruitment

Mortgage assistance

Free tuition at state colleges and universities

Police and fire departments we spoke with are hopeful this will help in conjunction with efforts already underway.