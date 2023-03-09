NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Recruiting and retaining first responders has become increasingly challenging in departments across the state.
Connecticut lawmakers are looking for solutions to help fill those vacancies.
“When I first applied, 16-17 years ago, we used to have thousands of applications,” said Assistant New Haven Police Chief David Zannelli. “That’s been reduced to hundreds.”
Outside New Haven police headquarters, a banner that reads “Now Hiring” hangs on the building. Zannelli said pay and benefits play a role.
“I think it’s a generational mindset too, on what it means to be a police officer,” Zannelli said. “The stress of the job here because it’s a busy city. The workload is different.”
Officers have also faced immense scrutiny following incidents of police brutality nationwide. In Connecticut, local and state police departments told News 8 they’re doing what they can to build trust within their community by working towards a better one together.
“Anytime there’s an event, when it’s dealing with kids, whether it’s Stuff a Cruiser, Girl Scouts or Boy Scouts, anything like that we try to get involved,” Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said.
Recruitment and retention were the subjects of a public hearing in front of the General Assembly’s Public Safety and Security Committee on Thursday. Members of police and fire departments spoke, offering up solutions and discussing obstacles they face.
A proposal by this committee seeks more police officers through:
- Expanded police cadet programs
- Higher salaries for police officers
- Free tuition at state colleges and universities
- Improved retirement and pension benefits
For firefighters:
- Expanded public safety curriculum at technical high schools
- Scholarship programs
- Noncitizens eligible for recruitment
- Mortgage assistance
- Free tuition at state colleges and universities
Police and fire departments we spoke with are hopeful this will help in conjunction with efforts already underway.