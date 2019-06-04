Connecticut

Proposed bill aims to help Connecticut students get debt-free college degrees

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 05:13 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:13 AM EDT

(WTNH) - A new bill is expected to be announced Tuesday aimed at helping Connecticut students earn college degrees without going into debt. 

Democratic leaders from the House and Senate are expected to announce the passing of a new bill Tuesday afternoon bringing in a debt free community college program.

Related: Parenting Beyond the Headlines Podcast #18: Helping college students manage stress

The program would allow for up to three years of community college credit without any student debt and will go into effect in 2020. 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Join us for the Capitol Report&hellip;

Join us for the Capitol Report…

On Wednesday, June 5th at 4 p.m., join News 8's Mark Davis, George Colli…

Read More »
Win a Family Prize Pack
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win a Family Prize Pack

Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Disaster Relief after storms…

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center