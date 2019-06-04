Proposed bill aims to help Connecticut students get debt-free college degrees

(WTNH) - A new bill is expected to be announced Tuesday aimed at helping Connecticut students earn college degrees without going into debt.

Democratic leaders from the House and Senate are expected to announce the passing of a new bill Tuesday afternoon bringing in a debt free community college program.

The program would allow for up to three years of community college credit without any student debt and will go into effect in 2020.

