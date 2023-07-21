NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut congresswoman is sounding the alarm about proposed education funding cuts.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-3rd District) joined educators Friday to discuss what Republican proposals would do to schools. Some teachers have dire predictions.

“It would mean less of us in the classrooms with the students who need it the most,” is how New Haven teacher Da’Jhon Jett summed it up.

“What the House Republicans are aiming to do is to cut $22.5 billion, a 28% cut from the Department of Education’s budget,” DeLauro said.

The congresswoman said that would include an 80% cut to Title I schools and agencies. Title I provides funding specifically to underfunded and underserved schools.

“The plan would force a reduction of 220,000 teachers from classrooms who serve low-income students nationwide,” DeLauro said.

In Connecticut, that would include the elimination of an estimated 1,900 teachers. The cuts would also eliminate the federal work-study program and cut programs and grants for students from pre-K to grad schools.

DeLauro is the ranking member of the appropriations subcommittee that deals with education. In an April hearing, the Republican chair of that subcommittee made it clear conservatives do not like a change they have seen in many urban schools.

“And that is a shift in focus away from teaching our kids to read, write, add and subtract and toward indoctrinating children with an ideology that divides,” U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Alabama) said.

The congressman from Alabama says urban schools also failed their students by closing their doors during the pandemic. Teachers in Connecticut say the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are why they need more funding.

“It’s still an unprecedented time, and we are very much focused on healing, on rebuilding routines, and on recovery for all,” explained Leslie Blatteau, president of the New Haven Federation of Teachers. “These cuts will decimate our schools and our public school system.”

There are still a lot of steps before these Republican cuts become a reality. It has not even come to a floor vote in the House yet. It would have to go through the Senate, which Democrats control, and even if it made it through Congress, President Joe Biden says he will fight these cuts.