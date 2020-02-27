Prosecutor: Man in police custody died from heart disease

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s top prosecutor says a man who lost consciousness after being taken into police custody on his 23rd birthday died from coronary artery disease and his death was natural.

Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr. also said Thursday that a review of data from Stamford police stun guns showed none were used on Steven Barrier before he became unresponsive in a police car in the early morning hours of Oct. 23, 2019.

Stamford police detained Barrier after a foot chase following a report by a relative who accused him of domestic violence.