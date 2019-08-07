Prosecutor seeking gag order in criminal case against Fotis Dulos

(WTNH)–News 8 has confirmed a prosecutor is seeking a gag order in the case of Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing mother Jennifer Dulos.

He is charged with Hindering Prosecution and Tampering with Evidence in connection to her disappearance.

The State’s Attorney filed a motion in Superior Court Wednesday asking a judge to issue an order barring lawyers on both sides from talking about the case in public.

Fotis Dulos’ Attorney Norm Pattis filed a memo opposing the motion. He argues he has the right to make comments on the case.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.