Prosecutors oppose ex-gov’s request to end probation early

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in a court filing have expressed their opposition to a request by former Connecticut governor and twice convicted felon John Rowland to be released early from the probationary period stemming from his most recent conviction.

Rowland last month asked for early release from probation so he can better do his job with Prison Fellowship, a Christian group that ministers to convicts.

Prison Fellowship does meaningful work, federal prosecutors wrote in their filing, but said Rowland is a high risk of re-offending.

The Republican was Connecticut’s governor from 1995 to 2004. The judge did not indicate when she would rule.

