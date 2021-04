(WTNH) -- A delay in the federal supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has left state colleges and universities looking for a solution as they attempt to gets students a shot in the arm.

The thinking now has to be that half being vaccinated is better than not being vaccinated at all. Before college kids are done for the year, the plan was to give them the one-dose Johnson & Johnson. That was before the company had to discard 15 million doses.