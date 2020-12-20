Protestors pushing for extension of Connecticut’s eviction moratorium amid pandemic

(WTNH) — Protestors gathered in New Haven and Hartford Saturday to call on Governor Ned Lamont to extend the state’s evictions moratorium.

Cars traveled in a caravan to the Governor’s Residence in Hartford to make their voices heard.

Demonstrators told News 8 they are considering working people in Connecticut with this push.

One demonstrator said, “They’re hard workers, they’re part of the front line that kept the economy going. And they can’t afford their rent, they’re living in tents. There’s an entire tent city not far from the Columbus House, which includes women and children, and these are working people. You know, these are people that are waking up every day and serving you coffee, and pumping gas, and cleaning your house, and taking care of your loved ones. Who’s taking care of us?”

That moratorium is set to expire on Dec. 31, just less than two weeks away.