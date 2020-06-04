Protests against police brutality continue across the state, nation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Protests continued across the nation Wednesday, including in New Haven.

Tens of thousands of people are still peacefully taking to the streets arguing they’ve still got work to do despite new and upgraded charges announced Wednesday. Derek Chauvin, the officer seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck, is now facing upgraded second and third-degree murder along with manslaughter charges while the other three officers are charged with aiding and abetting.

In Denver overnight, protesters lit up their cellphones during a protest. In Washington, they sang to express their sorrow.

But there were still some clashes at least 60 people arrested in New York City. In California, earlier peaceful protesters were nearly run down after a car barreled through their march. Across our state, multiple cities and towns had their own peaceful protests but we also saw a mock funeral procession make its way to Hartford.

Adrienne Cochran, the CEO of YWCA Hartford, said, “People said why a funeral procession? Why this? It’s the symbolism. So it’s George Floyd today, but it represents every black man and woman who has died senselessly and unjustly.”

Starting Thursday, a number of memorial services will be held for Floyd around the country. His funeral will be held next week, in Houston.