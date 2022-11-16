NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new study from the British School of Medicine reveals that more than a billion young people could be at risk of hearing loss because of their unsafe listening practices.

That risk is increased by how loud, long and often a person is exposed to certain noises.

Dr. Douglas Hildrew, the director of the Yale Hearing and Balance Program, said he wasn’t surprised by the report.

“I do see more hearing loss in new patients than I expect,” he said.

He attributes it to loud headphones and also live events such as concerts and bars.

“As this population ages hearing loss could be a major public health crisis when this generation is in our 70s, 80s and 90s,” Hildrew said.

He recommends ear plugs and headsets to protect hearing.

Other alternatives can also help. He points to air plugs, which lower decibels by whatever a user wants.

“Ten decibels, or 20 decibels, and it’s flat, so it doesn’t favor one side of the hearing spectrum versus the other, so the music experience sounds just as great,” Hildrew said. “You can still feel it in your chest and your heart. You’re just not damaging your hearing.”