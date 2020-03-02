Public hearing planned on bill to improve Connecticut Port Authority

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The public will have an opportunity to weigh in on Gov. Ned Lamont’s proposal to make the Connecticut Port Authority more transparent and accountable.

The General Assembly’s Transportation Committee will hold a public hearing Monday on the Democrat’s proposal. Among other things, the bill empowers him to appoint the authority’s board chair.

It also mandates an annual independent audit, adds the mayor of New London to the board and requires the board and its chosen executive director to adhere to additional protocols.

Various audits last year raised concerns about the quasi-public agency’s operations, including a lack of statutorily required policies.