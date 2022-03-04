NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A public hearing is now scheduled on a house bill that would require schools, colleges, prisons, and shelters to give out free menstrual products in the state.

The Diaper Bank of Connecticut is a big supporter of the bill, as they also help everyone have access to this basic need.

The organization’s Executive Director Janet Stolfi Alfano said there’s a lot of students that don’t want to go to the nurse’s office to receive these products. Instead, they want to be able to have it where they use it. Alfano said so many people “had issues accessing these products when they needed them.”

“We wouldn’t ask you to bring your own toilet paper going to your office, or going to school,” Alfano said. “This is really a basic health essential.”

The Public Health Committee will hold a virtual hearing next Wednesday, March 9 at 9 a.m.