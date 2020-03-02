State lawmakers hear from public on legalizing recreational marijuana

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State lawmakers are holding a public hearing Monday morning on a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana.

If the bill gets passed, it would allow anyone over the age of 21 to buy and have up to one and a half ounces of marijuana on them.

In Chicopee, Mass., 30 miles north of Hartford, there is a marijuana dispensary where any adult can walk in and buy dozens of products containing marijuana.

With other states considering allowing that as well, Connecticut does not want to get left out. Massachusetts already allows it. Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey are looking into it.

Governor Ned Lamont is trying to coordinate with other governors so the policies are similar and there’s not a competition for pot customers across state lines. You’re not supposed to bring pot from that Chicopee dispensary across the border into Connecticut, but you know that’s not stopping anyone.

Connecticut could make millions of dollars by taxing recreational marijuana sales. The bill under consideration would allow adults to purchase up to an ounce and a half at a time. There is already a network of growers and dispensaries in place for medical marijuana.

The bill would allow people to erase their records if they were convicted of possessing under 4 ounces of marijuana after October 2015. There is also language addressing drugged driving and blood and urine tests that a police officer can request if you get pulled over.

Opponents will raise concerns over vaping, which has been a popular way to consume marijuana. New and serious health issues surrounding vaping have come up in the last year. There are also long-standing health concerns about the effects of pot, especially on people in their early 20s. And increased marijuana use could lead to more people driving while high, making the state’s roads more dangerous.

“If you do it Taylor would be looking down shedding a tear for all of us,” said Ken Welch, Coalition for a Better Wallingford.

He lost his stepdaughter at age 21 to an overdose.

“This is about how do we do something that is forward-looking and future-looking and yes deals with the issues past because of bad policy we’ve had,” said Sen. Gary Winfield, (D) New Haven.

All those concerns and more are being addressed as the judiciary committee hears from the public at that hearing at the Legislative Office Building, which started at 10 a.m.

It’s expected to be an emotional hearing.

