BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A public memorial service is expected to be held on Saturday for State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams, who died in a wrong-way crash in early January.

The announcement was made on Facebook by the Williams family, who invited the public to attend. It is expected to be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. at the First Cathedral Church in Bloomfield.

The post also stated that questions could be directed to qwilliamsct@gmail.com.

Williams was the first African American to represent the City of Middletown in the Connecticut General Assembly, according to the Connecticut House Democrats website. The 39-year-old had been sworn in for his third term only hours before he was tragically killed.

In light of his death, other state lawmakers are in the beginning process of crafting a bill to prevent wrong-way driving and honor Williams’ legacy.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of Representative Williams, but as we have seen, [there have been] near misses and tragedies for many families that have lost loved ones due to a preventable tragedy,” said Sen. Tony Hwang (R-District 28).

In Connecticut, 23 people died in wrong-way crashes last year.