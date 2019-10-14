Pumpkin carvers needed for annual Pumpkin Palooza in Kensington

KENSINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Ahead of the Hungerford Nature Center’s annual Pumpkin Palooza, they need pumpkin carvers to get those pumpkins ready for the weekend!

200 pumpkins need to be carved, so they can line the trail in Kensington starting Friday, and you can help. You can bring the kids from 2p.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday night.

Hungerford will supply all the carving utensils, stencils and patterns you need.

Then the adults-only carving is from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. You’ll be able to see your creation lit up starting Friday.