PURA announces future reimbursement plans for spoiled food, medication after a major storm or emergency

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — If your food or medicine goes bad in a storm outage, you may be able to get your money back.

Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) announced Wednesday that some residential customers are eligible to receive credits or other compensation for spoiled food and medicine after future weather-related emergencies from Eversource Energy (Eversource), and United Illuminating Company (UI).

For each 24-hour period of time subsequent to 96 consecutive hours of an electricity outage after a major storm or emergency, a customer of either Eversource or UI can receive a $25 bill credit.

PURA also authorized residential customers to receive $250 in compensation for medication and food that expired or spoiled due to an electricity outage lasting longer than 96 consecutive hours.

In order to receive spoilage compensation, customers are required to file a claim.

If you do apply for these compensations, PURA requires a check to be sent within two-months of your claim being processed.

