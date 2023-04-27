HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority has pushed back the utility shutoff moratorium for gas and electric utilities until Oct. 31, according to an announcement Thursday.

“It’s welcome and relieving news that this key moratorium will be extended,” said Sen. Norm Needleman (District-33) in a written statement. “Thousands of Connecticut residents faced electricity and gas shutoffs next week without this decision by PURA, and when this spring has already seen record high temperatures, that could have put them at risk. This will protect thousands of residents already facing challenges.”

Needleman, along with Rep. Jonathan Steinberg (D-District 136), wrote to PURA to urge it to extend the moratorium, stating that the pandemic continues to impact Connecticut families.

The Winter Protection Program will be in place from Nov. 1 of this year to May 1 of 2024.