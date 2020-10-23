PURA hearings evaluating response of utility companies after tropical storm reaches day 3

(WTNH) — We are heading into the last and final day of a public hearing with state regulators and two utility companies and its customers in Connecticut impacted by long power outages.

On Thursday, homeowners, lawmakers, emergency management officials were all sounding off in round two of public hearings, taking a close look at Eversource and UI.

PURA is taking a close look at how they handled outages here in Connecticut during Tropical Storm Isaias.

Emergency management officials expressed concern over a lack of communication and threat to their communities, while homeowners complained about the cost of cleanup.

“We can’t keep living like this,” said East Hampton resident Francis Shugrue. “I’m 60-years-old now. Taking out that generator gets tough. As I get older. Every time the wind blows I can’t worry about trees coming down.”

Shugrue is a victim of Isaias and other storms. He said there are still dozens of dead trees in his community. PURA will take feedback from the listening session as part of its investigation. Based on what they come back with, the legislature may decide to take up this issue again next session.

