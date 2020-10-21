PURA hearings on Eversource, UI’s response to Tropical Storm Isaias set to begin

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Hearings for how Eversource Energy and United Illuminating (UI) responded to outages during Tropical Storm Isaias are set to being.

Attorney General William Tong is expected to make a plea in the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) hearing on Wednesday, urging regulators to immediately reimburse customers who lost food and medication due to prolonged power outages during the storm.

RELATED: State regulators urge Eversource, UI customers to take part in PURA hearings this week

Tong has been advocating for months to help ratepayers.

He, along with Governor Ned Lamont, pushed PURA to open a case and review Eversource and UI’s lack of preparation and not-so swift response to power outages.

The Office of the Attorney General has filed 45 interrogatories since the storm –a list of questions used in the discovery process in a civil action suit as part of PURA’s investigation.

Tong said people are struggling with the pandemic, many have lost their jobs and some are still trying to hold onto them.

“People are really hurting. We’re in the middle of a global pandemic, a public health emergency where people are just trying to hold onto their jobs, their small businesses…I want this fight to go as quickly as possible. Why? Because people need relief and we need the utilities to step forward and say, ‘This is never going to happen again, and here’s what we’re going to do to make it right.”

Eversource released the following comment:

We understand the hardships our customers and towns experienced during Tropical Storm Isaias…These public comment sessions are an important part of PURA’s storm review process – allowing customers and community leaders to express their input and share their experiences. We welcome their feedback.

The hearings will be held via Zoom Wednesday at 11 a.m. and Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m.