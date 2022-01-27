PURA sheds light on programs that help bring down utility costs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It seems like things are costing more everywhere you turn, including groceries, gasoline and energy.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) held a webinar Thursday night to shed some light on energy insecurity and policy solutions.

There is some hope and protection for low-income customers.

They want everyone to know in addition to protections, there are programs available to help bring down utility costs.

“My predecessor at Operation Fuel is the reason why I go above and beyond and try to figure out ways in which we can serve people in a way that provides them with not only dignity, but with choice in the privacy of their own home,” said Brenda Watson, executive director of Operation Fuel. “So in addition to having intake sites where people can apply for our assistance, there is an online application in which people can in the privacy of their own home for as long as they have access to a computer and the internet, apply for assistance 24 hours a day.”

Watson said they are looking to add a text feature to their phone line, so if someone is not able to get through or it is after hours, that person will receive an instant text. It is a live chat feature.