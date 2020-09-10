PURA to hold public comment hearing today regarding Eversource, United Illuminating

(WTNH) — Today, a PURA public comment hearing will be held via Zoom. The hearing will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is the last opportunity customers will have to make a comment regarding Evesource and United Illuminating.

It all started when Evesource and United Illuminating companies increased rates. Governor Ned Lamont requested a PURA investigation into both companies.

In addition, PURA has scheduled three upcoming public comment hearings for October 21, 22, and 23. At which time, the public will have the opportunity to comment on Evesource and United Illuminating’s responses to Tropical Storm Isaias.