PURA to investigate Eversource, UI energy rate hikes

Conn. (WTNH) — Residents across Connecticut have been complaining about seemingly random, abnormal price hikes in their Eversource and United Illuminating energy bills this month. Now, the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) is investigating.

Viewers reached out to News 8 earlier this week to report the delivery fee in their electric bills had been increased by hundreds on July 1, 2020, seemingly out of nowhere.

Officials say the rate increase on the first of July is in relation to a state energy policy passed in 2017.

On Wednesday, the State General Assembly’s Energy and Technology Committee requested PURA suspend the increase in rates due to the pandemic coupled with the extremely high temps the state is experiencing this summer. The Committee said the suspension will give PURA time to find alternate cost recovery options for Eversource.

We are respectfully requesting that the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA)

suspend the increase to the components of the Eversource delivery rate that increased on

July 1, including the transmission charge (TAC), the electric System Improvements (ESI)

tracker charge, and the non-bypassable federally mandated congestion charge

(NBFMCC). The public health emergency, coupled with the extreme heat experienced in Connecticut

this summer has likely affected the 2020 electricity consumption forecasts for both of

our state’s electric utilities. Because so many of the bill components are linked to a customer’s energy usage, it is important that PURA thoroughly vet both utilities’ proposed rate increases to ensure that neither utility is over-recovering. By suspending the rate increases and returning to the rates that were in effect with the

June billing cycle, it will allow PURA to conduct a thorough review of Eversource’s request and to explore alternative cost recovery options if that is more appropriate. – State General Assembly’s Energy and Technology Committee

After receiving the letter from General Assembly’s Energy and Technology Committee, PURA announced they would be investigating Eversource’s delivery fee increases.

PURA says they expect “to expeditiously rule on the motion after considering comments received by other stakeholders and members of the public.”

PURA continues to be mindful of the public health emergency and urges Connecticut customers to contact their utility company if they need assistance with their electric bills by inquiring whether they are eligible for a financial hardship protection program or to enroll in a COVID-19 Payment Program offered by their utility company. – PURA

Customers can contact PURA’s consumer services representatives with any inquiries or complaints related to this investigation: PURA’s Education and Outreach Unit 1-800-382-4586 or by email at pura.information@ct.gov.