(WTNH) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time of year when people learn to understand the dangers and complexities of domestic violence, as well as raise awareness of it.

It’s also when organizations educate others on signs of abuse, voice the stories of survivors, and advocate for policy changes.

Thursday, Oct. 20, is one of the most impactful days of the month: Purple Thursday. According to the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CCADV), it is a national and annual day of recognition as well as an opportunity for everyone to raise awareness.

A simple gesture, wearing a purple shirt, bracelet, or any other article of clothing is an easy way for people to show their commitment to promoting healthy relationships.

According to NPR and the National Domestic Violence Hotline, on average, more than 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men nationwide will experience rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner.

Both sources also stated that domestic violence in the U.S. intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in 2020.

Plus, intimate partner homicide data from the CCADV shows that unofficially, there have been 13 such homicides in the state between last October to now.

For these reasons and many more, it’s incredibly important to stand out and show support on Purple Thursday. By wearing purple, people can demonstrate their support for those living in a domestic violence situation, encourage people to speak out, and find help.

Services for domestic violence assistance are available at CTSafeConnect.org or by calling or texting (888) 774-2900. Advocates are available 24/7.

News 8 gathered a list of domestic violence agencies in Connecticut that you can donate to: