Push for Connecticut families to consider adoption

(WTNH) — November is Adoption Awareness Month. Here in Connecticut, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) says despite the pandemic there were 390 kids adopted during 2021.

DCF Commissioner Vanessa Durantes told News 8, families don’t have to be perfect but need an open heart and open mind.

This year, they will be holding adoption ceremonies at 10 courtrooms around the state. And once again, a number will be done virtually.

Commissioner Durantes explained, “Last year we had a little boy that had his entire kindergarten class tuning in. And then we had another family that had 55 people from around the world tune in to their adoption.”

Nine hundred children were also reunited with families last year. Those are cases where parents had to correct a situation where it wasn’t safe for the child to be in their care.

Nov. 19 is Connecticut Adoption Day. To get involved call 1-888-KID-HERO.