QU Poll: Majority say we should reopen in next few months

(WTNH)– New Quinnipiac Poll numbers show when it comes to reopening businesses in Connecticut, the majority of people in the state would prefer to prioritize health, even if it hurts the economy.

According to Quinnipiac University, 59 percent of people in Connecticut believe that the state should begin to lift the stay at home order and reopen the economy in the next few months or longer. While 38 percent believe it should be immediately or in the next few weeks.

“Cautious but not cowering: having experienced a nightmare, the 32 million people who make up the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut Tri-State area are willing to hang tough and wait out the virus for another few months,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

The poll also shows Governor Ned Lamont receiving a 78 percent approval rating for his overall handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

You can read the complete poll results below or by clicking here.