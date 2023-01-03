Conn. (WTNH) — January 3 marks the first celestial event of 2023, and if you’re lucky, you’ll be able to spot it in Connecticut.

The new year is kicking-off with the Quadrantids, one of 12 annual meteor showers. According to the American Meteor Society (AMS), the Quadrantids — among the strongest meteor showers — is expected to peak overnight from January 3 at 10:40 p.m. to January 4 at 1:40 a.m. EST.

Quadrantids originate from asteroids, rather than comets, so AMS noted that while it can be one of the strongest displays of the year, it can also be the most difficult to observe. There’s a small window of opportunity to view the shower, as it’ll peak only three days before the full moon, which means the moon will set shortly before dawn.

So, how can you watch the event?

It’s best to catch the Quadrantids after “moonset” when the moon disappears from the sky, AMS suggested. Viewers should face the northeast quadrant of the sky and center your view about half-way up in the sky, AMS said, noting that it’s best to let your eyes adjust to the dark for 20-30 minutes before the peak viewing time.

By facing this direction, AMS said viewers should be able to see meteors shoot out of the radiant in all directions.

The Quadrantids were last seen in January 2022.