SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered across the world. One shop in Connecticut, Simsbury’s A Spoonful of Britain, actually opened on the Queen’s Jubilee.

The shop has all the staples of England, like the sauces and jams which ex-pats from Britain come here to get. But there is also memorabilia like the Union Jack and cups commemorating the Queen’s Jubilee.

As you can imagine, many people came to the shop to buy their British goods, and have also been talking about the Queen and the fact that many in the Royal Family went to Balmoral to be with her before she passed away.

There is a lot of sadness and there are a lot of people watching what is happening now across the pond.

“It’s sad,” Natalie Brown of A Spoonful of Britain said. “It’s very sad. She’s been a huge icon and she’s a lady. It’s great for all the women out there seeing such a powerful, strong lady.”

One piece of memorabilia which is not for sale in the store is a cardboard cutout of the Queen. News 8 was told it is life size, so she may not be big in stature, but certainly huge in her influence throughout the world.