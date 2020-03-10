Questions and worries linger after second presumptive positive case of coronavirus in CT announced

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut now has a second presumptive coronavirus case. The first patient was diagnosed over the weekend and is now being treated at Danbury Hospital.

Just like with the first patient, we really don’t know a lot about the person being treated at Bridgeport Hospital. Doctors believe he or she is Connecticut’s second coronavirus patient.

State officials were asked a lot about the first patient Monday. Where does he or she work? Do they have kids in school somewhere? Those officials could not tell us any of that, citing patient privacy laws. All we know is that the first patient is in their 40s, lives in Wilton and is currently being treated at Danbury Hospital.

We know even less about the second patient. We’re not even sure where he or she lives. The news of that second patient came on a day when state officials were recommending any large gatherings of people be canceled based on what Governor Lamont was hearing from other governors on national conference calls.

“Every Governor I’ve talked to has said to err on the side of caution. Those that come from this so-called ‘hot zones’ said we wish we had done more sooner.” Governor Ned Lamont

As a result, New Haven has now postponed the St. Patrick’s Day parade scheduled for this Sunday. The state is canceling any meetings or conferences with more than 100 people, and many other groups are following that advice as well.

A couple of pieces of good news from health officials: The state got a coronavirus test kit from the federal government. That allows it to test up to 600 people for the virus. Doctors are also saying the numbers seem to indicate that the actual mortality rate for COVID-19 is well below the 2% that they had originally feared.

