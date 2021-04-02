Raising awareness for World Autism Day

(WTNH)– Around the globe, people are “lighting it up blue” for World Autism Day.

A Coventry family is sharing their story to raise awareness. When 33-year- old Curtis Hall was diagnosed as a child, his mom was told incidences of autism were one in 10,000.

Today, it’s one in 54. Cindy Hall says knowledge about autism spectrum disorder is key.

“For people to walk down the street and say, ‘you know, that person is differently abled and that’s ok.’ Typical folks being very aware of somebody with a disability in the community is just such a gift. It really is because we need each other,” said Hall.

