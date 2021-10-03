Rallies supporting abortion rights held across CT, the nation protesting new restrictive abortion law in Texas

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Activists in all 50 states, including Connecticut, came together this weekend to rally against a new controversial, restrictive abortion law in Texas.

In Connecticut, dozens of demonstrators came out to the State Capitol Saturday. People shared their own life experiences. One woman we spoke with said this isn’t just a women’s issue; it’s humanity’s issue.

Lydia Velez-Herrera told News 8, “The story is telling that there are men who are willing to be involved and willing to support their daughters when something happens that they don’t want to happen. And so knowing that I have a Papa who didn’t judge me and just loved me through the process made mine better, but I know that that is not common in our community.”

The march not only happened in Hartford. More people turned out in downtown New London, too. Many carrying signs or banners, some sharing their stories and why they believe in the right of a woman to choose.

These demonstrations come as the Supreme Court gets ready to start its new term on Monday with the future of abortion rights in its hands.