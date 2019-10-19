Rally held in New Haven for missing Middletown man

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A press conference was held for missing Middletown man, 59-year-old Peter Recchia, in New Haven Saturday morning.

The conference took place at the Trinity Episcopal Church on the New Haven Green.

Recchia’s daughter, Bunny Rodriguez, helped organize the press conference. Senator Blumenthal and community supporters were also in attendance.

Recchia has been missing for over two weeks. Rodriguez says the last confirmed time Recchia was seen was October 4th in the Fair Haven area.

Recchia is described by police as a white male with green eyes, gray hair, a mustache and rectangular eyeglasses. He is 5’11” and weighs 150 pounds.

If you find Recchia, the family asks for you to approach him, ask if he is okay or if he needs help and contact police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department Detective Jimmy Lacasse 860-638-4134. Dispatch can also be reached at 860-347-2541.